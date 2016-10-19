Bryant Park holiday market announces new vendors

Bryant Park is shaping up to be a go-to spot for holiday shopping.

This season, Winter Village at Bryant Park will host more than 125 shops, including a variety of first-time vendors.

The shops, which are to open Oct. 29, will showcase goods from jewelry to beauty products, as well as a hearty selection of delicious eats from local restaurants.

If you’re looking to buy the perfect holiday gift, you just may find it at these Bryant Park newcomers. Here are some of the latest brands opening shop in the Winter Village:

New York Puzzle Co.

This Brooklyn-based company creates unique puzzles that come in a variety of themes. From iconic characters like Paddington Bear and Peter Rabbit to seasonal imagery and subway maps, there’s a design for any puzzle-lover.

R. Nichols Stationery

Nothing says winter quite like a holiday-themed scented candle. R. Nichols offers hand-poured candles in scents that will remind you of all things winter. The California company also sells a variety of stationery, notepads and more.

Vosges Chocolates

You can’t go wrong with gifting a box of chocolates, and Vosges has you covered. Offering a variety of truffles, bonbons and even bacon chocolate, spread some sweetness with a selection of delicious stocking stuffers.

Marc Tetro

For the dog-lover of your life, Marc Tetro’s bold, pup-themed collection is the perfect holiday gift. Marc Tetro offers up a variety of dogs printed on virtually everything — from umbrellas to stationary to handbags.

Pop Chart Lab

Creating bold prints from what Pop Chart Lab’s founders call “cultural data,” this shop offers a unique take on stationery, housewares and wall decor. With prints like “The Compendious Coffee Chart” and the “Grand Taxonomy of Rap Names,” there’s definitely something for everyone.

Soap and Paper Factory

As the name implies, Soap and Paper Factory offers a variety of bath and body goods, from lotions to perfumes to bubble baths, all offered in a variety of scents. A scented candle or a lotion and soap gift set make for a great stocking stuffer.

Saskia de Vries

This handmade jewelry brand offers a variety of bold earrings, necklaces and bracelets, perfect for anyone who loves to make a statement with his or her accessories.

Le Souk Ceramique

Straight from a studio in Tunisia, Le Souk Ceramique is bringing handmade, hand-painted ceramics to the Winter Village. Whether you’re looking for another cutting board for your kitchen or a standout piece to display, this vendor has you covered.

Tate’s Bakeshop

This Southhampton company is bringing cookies, pies and everything sweet to the holiday market. Known for its gift baskets, Tate’s will have a delicious treat you can bring to your next holiday party.