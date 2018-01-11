It's going to be a ruff year -- that is, once the Chinese New Year begins, it'll be the Year of the Dog, according to the Chinese zodiac.

Feb. 16 officially kicks off the new year and a ton of fun events celebrating it.

It's said that those born in the year of the dog (1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018) may think it's their lucky year, but it's quite the opposite. It's actually a concern that inspire some to protect themselves from bad fortune, according to chinesenewyear2018.com.

Aside from that, it's the beginning of a new year, heralding new relationships, new opportunities and new chapters in our lives. And since the city has the largest Chinese population of any city outside of Asia, there's no shortage of parties, events and restaurant specials.

So, head to these cultural centers, restaurants and festivals to ring in the New Year.

Temple Bazaar (Feb. 10)

The third annual Chinese New Year temple bazaar
The third annual Chinese New Year temple bazaar features live performances, traditional crafts and fusion food. ($5, 11 a.m., Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., flushingtownhall.org) (Credit: Flushing Town Hall)

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Performance (Feb. 11)

The Brooklyn Center for the Performing Arts is
The Brooklyn Center for the Performing Arts is hosting dancers and acrobats from the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company for a show celebrating the Year of the Dog. Expect vibrant costumes, traditional dances and live music by the Chinese Music Ensemble of New York throughout the performance. ($25, 3 p.m., Brooklyn Center for the Performing Arts, 2900 Campus Rd., Flatbush, brooklyncenter.org) (Credit: Carol Rosegg)

'Madison Street to Madison Avenue' (Feb. 10)

East Midtown Partnership is putting on its third-annual
East Midtown Partnership is putting on its third-annual "Madison Street to Madison Avenue" Lunar New Year celebration, offering free festive activities including face painting, calligraphy and more. Cultural performances from the New York Eastern Chamber Orchestra, Chinese Theatre Works and more will also take place. Onlookers can walk with the lion troupe as they stop at various retailers to be "fed" traditional red envelopes in exchange for blessings and good luck for 2018. Before ending their journey at 54th street, performances will begin inside the Harmon Store. In honor of the year of the dog, the Animal Medical Center will be onsite for charitable donations. (Free, festivities begin at 527 Madison Ave., Manhattan, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., madisonavenuebid.org) (Credit: East Midtown Partnership)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

Firecracker Ceremony & Cultural Festival (Feb. 16)

The Better Chinatown Society is ringing in the
The Better Chinatown Society is ringing in the new year with its free annual firecracker ceremony that is said to ward off evil spirits and unfriendliness. The festival will also feature traditional food and dance performances. (11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sara D. Roosevelt Park, East Houston and Chrystie streets, betterchinatown.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Kena Betancur)

Flushing Lunar New Year Parade (Feb. 17)

The parade begins at St. George's Church (with
The parade begins at St. George's Church (with hot coffee and doughnuts at 9:30 a.m.) and then proceed sdown its route starting at 10 a.m. If you share your dreams, hopes and predictions for the coming year, the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce will reward the most creative one with a prize. (135-32 38th Ave., Flushing, facebook.com) (Credit: Getty Images)

Brookfield Place Lunar New Year (Feb. 17)

Watch a performance of Chinese dance and music,
Watch a performance of Chinese dance and music, including the lion dance, and a martial arts demonstration at Brookfield Place, hosted in part by the New York Chinese Cultural Center. (Free, 2 to 3:15 p.m., 230 Vesey St., brookfieldplaceny.com) (Credit: the New York Chinese Cultural Center via Facebook)

Lunar New Year at the NY Philharmonic (Feb. 20)

The New York Philharmonic's Lunar New Year Concert
The New York Philharmonic's Lunar New Year Concert and Gala features conductor Long Yu (pictured) leading the orchestra in Chinese folk songs, concertos and more. Pianist Serena Wang, 13, and the Farmers' Chorus of the Yunnan Province will be highlighted in the evening's program. ($35 to $11, 7:30 p.m., David Geffen Hall, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, nyphil.org) (Credit: Courtesy of CAMI Music)

Chinese New Year Spectacular IV (Feb. 24)

Pianist Jiaxin Tian (pictured) will once again take
Pianist Jiaxin Tian (pictured) will once again take the stage at Carnegie Hall to ring in the Chinese New Year. The artist will be joined by violinist Deni Bonet, tenor William Cai and pianist Simon Mulligan. ($28 to $88, 7:30 p.m., Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Ave., carnegiehall.org) (Credit: Jiaxin Tian)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

Lunar New Year parade and festival (Feb. 25)

Celebrate the year of the dog with Manhattan
Celebrate the year of the dog with Manhattan Chinatown's annual Lunar New Year parade. Expect performances, traditional costumes and more at the parade, which will be followed by a street festival featuring food vendors and more. (1 p.m., Sara D. Roosevelt Park, Grand and Chrystie streets, betterchinatown.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Julian Ungano )

Take advantage of these restaurant deals

RedFarm (529 Hudson St.) This modern Chinese restaurant

RedFarm (529 Hudson St.)

This modern Chinese restaurant will be serving new black truffle dishes, including soup dumplings, chowder, fried rice and grilled lobster with black truffle sauce for Chinese New Year. The truffles are sourced from farmers in France and will be part of the menu through Feb. 16 Its sister restaurant beneath RedFarm, Decoy, will be serving black truffle items as well. 212-792-9700

DaDong (3 Bryant Park)

Dumpling stations will be set up throughout the restaurant and guests will receive a red envelope that contains a ticket for a free bottle of champagne on Feb. 16. 212-355-9600

Check back soon for more restaurant specials.