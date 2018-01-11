It's going to be a ruff year -- that is, once the Chinese New Year begins, it'll be the Year of the Dog, according to the Chinese zodiac.

Feb. 16 officially kicks off the new year and a ton of fun events celebrating it.

It's said that those born in the year of the dog (1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018) may think it's their lucky year, but it's quite the opposite. It's actually a concern that inspire some to protect themselves from bad fortune, according to chinesenewyear2018.com.

Aside from that, it's the beginning of a new year, heralding new relationships, new opportunities and new chapters in our lives. And since the city has the largest Chinese population of any city outside of Asia, there's no shortage of parties, events and restaurant specials.

So, head to these cultural centers, restaurants and festivals to ring in the New Year.