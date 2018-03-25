A floating glassblowing studio and a flotilla of historic ships will cast anchor at Brooklyn Bridge Park this summer.

From May 17 to the 28, you’ll be able to climb aboard the GlassBarge, which will be afloat on the East River, to learn about glassmaking from experts from the Corning Museum of Glass.

Starting at 2 p.m. on May 17, the barge will start running free, 30-minute demonstrations every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Not only will you learn how delicate glass figures are made, but you’ll learn about the role of New York’s waterways in the state’s industry, culture and communities.

The Corning Museum of Glass was originally the Brooklyn Flint Glass Company, which was closed in 1873 after the company moved upstate to Corning, according to cutglass.org.

The barge will start its tour in celebration of Corning’s 150th anniversary in Brooklyn as sort of a homecoming, and will hit 16 more spots via New York waterways through Sept. 22, when it will finally return to Corning.

“We are excited to launch our GlassBarge journey at Brooklyn Bridge Park, mere blocks from where the Corning story began,” said Rob Cassetti of the museum in a statement.

The barge won’t be traveling alone, either. A flotilla of historic ships, including a replica of an 1862 canal barge and a 1964 tugboat, will follow alongside it and will be open to free tours, as well.

To register for glassblowing presentations, go online at cmog.org. Demonstrations can still be seen from the shore if you don’t register.

Correction: The glassmaking presentations are not classes as a previous version of this story said.