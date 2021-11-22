Here are some things to do in Manhattan from Nov. 25- Dec. 3

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Thursday, Nov. 25

Holidays at Tiny’s in Tribeca– Tiny’s restaurant in Tribeca will host a dine-in Thanksgiving service. For $65/pp, chef Alejandro Bonilla will serve some Thanksgiving staples and more. 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reserve a table here: https://www.tinysnyc.com. Tiny’s will also celebrate the season of giving and thank the Tribeca community for their support throughout the last decade and during the pandemic by giving out free salted caramel ‘donhos’, their take on the Portuguese donut sonhos, and house made hot apple cider every Wednesday-Friday from 4-5 p.m. 135 West Broadway, New York, NY 10013.

Enjoy Thanksgiving takeout- Estuary and Ebb & Flow is serving take-home Thanksgiving prepared by executive chef Jonathan Rodriguez with options starting at $270 including whole turkey, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, mushroom stuffing, roasted rosemary potatoes, roasted baby brussel sprouts and choice of a Thanksgiving pie. Options can serve up to ten people. All orders must be placed via ToastTab or by calling the bakery at (718) 618-9775, or by emailing info@estuarybrooklyn.com. 159 Bridge Park Drive, Brooklyn, NY 11201.

Friday, Nov. 26

Visit Unilever’s Love Beauty and Planet to NYC Holiday Pop-Up on Black Friday– This holiday pop-up encourages consumers to complete their holiday shopping before December 4th – the week before shipping partners shift to rush shipping for the holidays – to help reduce carbon emissions on the planet caused by rush shipping. The pop-up includes warm beverages, sustainable tips and giveaways. For every use of the #PlanItForThePlanet hashtag on social media until December 4th, Love Beauty and Planet will donate $19.99 (the average value of rush shipping) up to 150K to the National Forest Foundation’s reforestation efforts. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Southeast corner of Broadway and Spring Street.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Dine at All’Antico Vinaio– This florentine sandwich shop is back. The shop is open seven days a week, and the menu includes sandwiches with Italian meats, cheeses and spreads. Vegetarian options are also available. 729 8th Avenue (46 Street).

Visit ‘The Pink Winter Lodge’ pop-up– Magic Hour rooftop bar and lounge, known for their holiday installs season after season, is celebrating this winter season with a new apres-ski holiday pop-up. ‘The Pink Winter Lodge’ is a pink twist on the posh winter slopes and ski towns around the globe.The pink oasis features floor-to-ceiling pink log walls, a frosted flower arch, a carousel with 25,000 sparkling crystals, frosted pink flowers and custom ski lifts to transport customers to the snow-capped mountains. The East Terrace features a pink gondola photo moment and more. Special seasonal drinks are offered along with a full dinner menu and sweet treats. Prices vary. Hours vary. Moxy Times Square- the hotel’s atrium on the 2nd floor.

Sunday, Nov. 28

Chillhouse x Highline Wellness Manicure- Enjoy a chill spa experience with Highline Wellness, a premium, all-natural CBD brand, and with Chillhouse, a new-age, modern-chic self care destination. Through January 15, customers can enjoy a manicure with CBD-infused drinks at Chillhouse’s coffee bar. Customers can also get a CBD-infused massage and facial with Highline Wellness’ body oil and facial mist or The Hi Line Manicure with complimentary Highline CBD Night Gummies. Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Chillhouse’s SoHo Flagship on 75 Varick St, New York, NY 10013.

Visit Misette New York Pop-Up and Holiday Entertaining pop-up- Misette, a collection of artful tablescape collections designed to elevate the dining experience, is hosting a pop-up at 1070 Madison Avenue through January. The shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Customers can pick up everything they need to create their own holiday tablescape. Available items include dinnerware sets, cutlery, glassware and decor items. Consumers can shop the curated offerings as complete sets or mix and match. All collections are also available on misettetable.com.

Monday, Nov. 29

Moxy Chelsea Pink Floral Oasis- Visit the Flower Shop at Moxy Chelsea. Moxy Chelsea enlisted NYC florist, Starbright, to install a pink floral installation that will line the hotel’s entryway. The floral display leads visitors to the Flower Shop where customers can find holiday wreaths, seasonal plants and grab-and-go bouquets for sale.

Columbus Circle Holiday Market- This holiday shopping market is full of festive fun and holiday charm. The European style market features aisles full of over 100 vendors. Find artisan and designer made items including handmade jewelry and artisan foods. The market is open through December 24, 2021. Monday to Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Closes at 4:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Columbus Circle, 59th Street and Central Park West.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Holiday Train Show– Marvel at model trains at The New York Botanical Garden. Trains will chug along a track lined with more than 175 miniature New York landmarks including the Empire State Building, Radio City Music Hall, the Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn Bridge and Rockefeller Center all re-created from natural materials such as pine cones, acorns, and seeds. The show will run through January 23. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ticket Prices vary. Enid A. Haupt Conservatory at the New York Botanical Garden.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting– The 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is from Elkton, Maryland. The Tree arrived at Rockefeller Center on November 13th and will be lit during a ceremony on December 1st. If you can’t attend in person, the ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC. After the lighting, the tree will be lit daily from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. On Christmas Day, the Tree is lit for 24 hours and on New Year’s Eve it is lit from 6 a.m. to 9 pm. Lighting ceremony: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. 30 Rockefeller Plaza New York, NY 10112

New York Botanical Garden Glow– The New York Botanical Garden’s landmark landscape and historic buildings will be illuminated at night. Enjoy 1.5-miles of color and lights. The garden will be illuminated through January 22. Ticket prices vary. 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the New York Botanical Garden.

Thursday, Dec. 2

Dine Near Rockefeller Center’s Christmas Tree- Enjoy the holiday season with dinner near the Rockefeller tree. Osteria La Baia (29 West 52 Street, NYC) is a brand new dining destination. The menu includes antipasti, salumi, crudo, pizze and secondi plates. Open Monday through Saturday at 5 p.m. for dinner, reservations can be made at labaianyc.com. Le Pain Quotidien Le Pain Quotidien offers breakfast, lunch and hot beverages and pastries. With locations across the city, their restaurants at 44th Street and Madison and 56th Street and Sixth Avenue are close to Rockefeller Center. Menu options include Quiche Lorraine, Brussels Farro Bowl, Tartine sandwiches, and soups. Other nearby dining options include Nizza, Marseille, Carmine’s and Virgil’s Real BBQ.

Central Park Holiday Lighting– Ring in the holiday season with holiday lights, carols, cookies, ice sculptures and a Santa handing out hot-cocoa. Ice carvers from Okamoto Studios will create ice sculptures on-site, and the Central Park Charles A. Dana Discovery Center will be covered in holiday lights. The night will end with the lighting of a flotilla of trees on the Harlem Meer. Free to enter. 5:30 p.m at the Charles A. Dana Discovery Center.

Friday, Dec. 3​​

World’s first smart holiday window in NYC- The world’s first smart holiday window, “Alexa in a Pear Tree,” is an interactive holiday window where visitors can ask Alexa to turn on festive holiday smart lights, play Amazon Music holiday originals and more. Free. 63 Spring Street corner of Lafayette Street in Soho. The interactive window will be open through Dec. 12.

French Holiday Market NYC- Coucou French Classes is hosting a holiday market to celebrate French creators and spread holiday magic in partnership with French Wink. Enjoy hot beverages, French-inspired bites and shop from local French artisans. RSVP to attend. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. 253 Centre St.