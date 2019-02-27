Experience authentic Hawaii on Molokai

Known as the “Friendly Isle,” Molokai is unlike any other Hawaiian island. The pace is slower and buildings are no taller than the coconut trees; there are no fast food chains, traffic signals or mega resorts.

Nature is boundless; instead of luaus on crowded beaches, find ancient fish ponds, snoozing monk seals on pristine beaches, the world’s highest sea cliffs and the longest continuing fringing reef in Hawaii. A high percentage of the population is Native Hawaiian, who maintain a strong connection to their roots.

This lush paradise has much to offer those seeking an authentic Hawaiian escape.

ACTIVITIES

Combine culture with adventure on a guided hike of the sacred Halawa Valley ($60; halawavalleymolokai.com), with its lush mountains and cascading waterfalls, on the island’s east end. It is the location of one of Hawaii’s earliest settlement, which was wiped out during a 1946 tsunami. Descendants of the original inhabitants lead the 3.4-mile hike, sharing stories about its history, their traditions and way of life.

Pick your own blooms at Molokai Plumerias ($25; 1342 Maunaloa Hwy., Kaunakakai, 808-553-3391, molokaiplumerias.com), the largest grower in Hawaii of the fragrant flowers used in leis. Spend an afternoon walking among the rows of yellow and pink blossoms on the 10-acre farm and take a lei-making workshop.

Experience the ancient Hawaiian tradition of canoeing at the Wa’akapaemua Canoe Club (808-553-3530) at Kaunakakai Harbor. Paddle a 40-foot outrigger canoe with a group of four or more, or join the club’s team for their weekly practice in the early hours. Venture out to spot sea turtles and admire the mist-covered, neighboring islands of Maui and Lanai.

Send someone special a unique souvenir at the Hoolehua post office (2 Puupeelua Ave.), which has free coconuts you can decorate and pay to ship as part of its Post-a-Nut program.

EAT & DRINK

For your libation fix, the island has but a few options. They include Hiro’s Ohana Grill (1300 Kamehameha V Hwy., Kaunakakai, 808-660-3400, hotelmolokai.com/en-us/dining), the bar and restaurant at Hotel Molokai on Kamiloloa Beach, and the happening Paddlers Restaurant & Bar (10 Mohala St., Kaunakakai, 808-553-3300, paddlersrestaurant.com), which offers live music and a diverse menu.

No trip to Molokai is complete without trying its famous hot bread from the family-run Kanemitsu Bakery (79 Ala Malama Ave., Kaunakakai, 808-553-5855). Visit the alley behind the bakery at night to get fresh baked, giant round bread slathered with strawberry or blueberry jam, cream cheese or butter.