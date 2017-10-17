As personal trainer to Neil Patrick Harris, Alex Dropo is helping him stay lean for his role on Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events.” But what the actor really wants to do is lift into a handstand.



“He is a natural-born athlete,” said Dropo, who started working with Harris over three years ago. “He started having these goals of handstands and more gymnastics-based movements.”

To help get him there, Dropo incorporates controlled body-weight movements into Harris’ workouts to help build mobility, flexibility and a mind-body connection.

“I do movements that throw him out of his comfort zone,” Dropo said at a press event marking Harris’ involvement in Cigna’s TV Doctors of America campaign. “And it all comes down to core strength. Every body-weight movement you have to use your core.”

Dropo demonstrated three movements that can help work your full body — and get you out of your comfort zone.