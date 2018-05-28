While the number of roller rinks have decreased in recent years (R.I.P. the Roxy in Chelsea and the Empire Roller Skating Center in Brooklyn), New York City still offers a good number of places where you can roller skate like you used to — when Kriss Kross was number one and the Macarena was a way of life.

Roller skating seems like it’s on the way back with a resurgence of roller discos, like the Dreamland Roller Disco at Prospect Park, that offer an affordable way to tap into the memories of youthful nights out.

Plus, most of the rinks now have adult-only skate nights so you can revive your backward and crossover moves while socializing with friends.

So, lace up your skates and head to these rinks:

Dreamland Roller Disco

LeFrak Center at Lakeside, Prospect Park, Brooklyn

This summer-season roller disco brings out the sparkle and pizzazz in people by hosting themed nights every Friday from 7:30 to 10 p.m. From David Bowie to “emo prom” and “Prince vs. Michael Jackson,” each night encourages people to come in costume. The rink frequently features LED hoola hoopers, a costume contest, a red carpet and a skate-dance competition. General admission is $20 per person.

Pier 2 Roller Rink

Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn

This semi-outdoors rink with awesome views of the Manhattan skyline and the Brooklyn Bridge hosts open skate times all week long, including adults-only nights with live DJs and themed skates such as 1990s night and a Michael Jackson tribute skate. No matter what the occasion, skate rentals are $6. Regular public skating is from 3:30 to 6 p.m. during the week and from noon to 10:30 p.m. on the weekends, weather permitting.

RollerJam USA

236 Richmond Valley Road, Staten Island

This big nightclub-esque roller rink goes all out with disco light displays and a full-service bar every Saturday night, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. There’s also an arcade and a mix of current and retro tunes. Friday nights and Saturday during the day, skating is for all ages and admission is $10.50 with $5 skate rentals. During the adult skate sessions, it’s $15 admission and $5 skate rentals.

BKLYN Skates

110 Kosciuszko St., Bed-Stuy

Get your skate on at these adults-only events Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, where from 8 p.m. to about midnight, DJs will spin tunes as you stylishly make your rounds in the gymnasium. Admission is $10 with a $5 skate rental.

Riverbank State Park

679 Riverside Drive, Hamilton Heights

This outdoor concrete rink opens to wheels in the summer months with adult-only nights on Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 to 10 p.m. It can get a little crowded, but the rink is smooth after a recent renovation. Public skating is open Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m. and on weekends from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and from 6 to 9 p.m. Sundays. Admission is only $1.50 per person with skate rentals at $6.

Harvey Park

144 Street at Whitestone Expressway, Queens

This outdoor rink is what you make of it — there’s no disco nights, but it is usually open until 9:30 p.m. during the summer and offers a smooth and less-crowded experience for the skater who doesn’t need all the bells and whistles. It’s also free.

Governors Island

Western Promenade

While not technically for roller skating, there’s a new synthetic ice rinkat Governors Island. With an ice-like floor, you can put on regular ice skates to glide around in hot temperatures with a nice view of the Statue of Liberty and the Manhattan skyline. Mel’s Rink is open daily through Oct. 31 with admission set at $20 including skate rental or $10 otherwise. There’s also free skates on weekdays between 10 a.m. and noon.