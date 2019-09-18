Prost!

The beer-fueled Bavarian festival of Oktoberfest is kicking off Sept. 21 in Munich, and if you’re looking for some lederhosen-laden action closer to home, let us help you find some of the best beer-and-sausage-fueled affairs in New York City.

Manhattan

Celebrate German-American culture at the official parade

Stepping off at noon Sept. 21, the official German-American Steuben Parade will flow down Fifth Avenue with marchers in their Karneval costumes and tracht and floats.

German bier and bratwurst at Central Park after the parade

Join the German American Steuben Parade organizers at Central Park after the main event down Fifth Avenue. German beer and bratwurst will be available from 1:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Central Park's Rumsey Playfield/Summer Stage at East 72nd Street. Tickets are $35.

Six weekends of Oktoberfest fun at Watermark

One day is not enough at Watermark Bar (Pier 15, 78 South St.), which is spanning its Oktoberfest across the next five weekends (Sept. 21-22, 28-29, Oct. 5-6, 12-13 and 19-20). Drink authentic German beer, munch on brats and giant pretzels all while getting a nice view of the Brooklyn and Williamsburg bridges and the Brooklyn skyline. Admission is free, but there are food and drink packages from $50.

Half-priced liters at Harlem Beer Garden

Bierstrasse Harlem Beer Garden (701 W. 133rd St.) is kicking things off on Sept. 21 and 22 with live music, German beer, photo ops and food and drink specials, including half-priced liters of beer with a ticket, from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Oktoberfest street party with Sixpoint and Erdinger

Sixpoint, Erdinger and the bars down Stone Street in FiDi are coming out to Stone Street for a two-day party with traditional food, live music, souvenir steins, competitions and costumes. On, Sept. 20, the party kicks off at 7 p.m. with the ceremonial tapping of the kegs, where you can try Sixpoint's Oktoberfest brewed especially for the event. A live oompah band will march down the street. Then on Sept. 21, from noon to sundown, sip on exclusive beers, sink your teeth into German food and enjoy music and a stein-hoisting competition.

Loreley Beer Garden keg tapping and pig roast

The Lower East Side's German beer spot Loreley (7 Rivington St.) is hosting free keg tappings every Saturday at 1 p.m. and free pig roasts every Sunday at 3 p.m. through Oct. 13. Also planned for beer fans are liter stein nights and nightly beer (and food) specials. Starting Oct. 1, Loreley will offer pumpkin kegs. Loreley is open at noon on weekdays and 10 a.m. on weekends.

Oktoberfest on a boat

Head to the Frying Pan, a big red boat in Hudson River Park at 207 12th Ave., on Sept. 21 for a day of revelry, starting at noon with a keg tapping that will be followed by costume contests, live music from Melina & the Oompahs and Copperline Shine, raffles, stein hoists and a full menu of schnitzel, wurst, Bavarian pretzels, potato pancakes, strudel and kraut. Food packages range from $18.36 to $36.73.

Munich on the East River

Zum Schneider is hosting its sixth München Oktoberfest with a fully decorated Oktoberfest tent with German furniture, live oompah bands, beer on tap from HB Traunstein Festbier, Andechs Festbier and Weihenstephaner Festbier — all served in an authentic Masskrügen (1-liter glass steins). Bites include Oktoberfest roast chicken & pork shank, giant pretzels, brat- and weisswurst and much more. Of course, there will be strongman competitions and games. If you had any question as to whether Zum Schneider is up to the task, the staff is fluent in German and will be dressed in dirndl and lederhosen. Tickets range from $16 to $2,000. The tent will be open at the following times with a free after-party on most nights with DJ Volka Rancho:

Friday, Sept. 27, 5 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28, noon to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 29, noon to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1, 5 to 10 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3, 5 to 10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4, 5 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5, noon to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6, noon to 8 p.m.

Pretzel-eating and stein-holding contests at Clinton Hall

Oktoberfest kicks off with a pretzel-eating competition on Sept. 21 across Clinton Hall's locations and stein-holding contests to follow on Sept. 29 and Oct. 4 & 5. Those who hold their glasses the longest at each location will be given a custom hand-painted stein.

During the two weeks, every guest that orders a stein or a 0.5-liter beer (including Benidiktener Oktoberfest, Andechs Oktoberfest, and Bitburger) will get one to two raffle tickets, which could win them a "grand prize."

Pretzel Eating Competition

Sept. 21 — Clinton Hall FiDi (90 Washington St.) 3 to 6 p.m.

Sept. 22 — Clinton Hall Williamsburg (247 Metropolitan Ave.) & Clinton Hall 36 (16 West 36th St.) 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 — Clinton Hall 51 (230 E. 51st St.) 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Stein Hoisting Competition

Sept. 28 — Clinton Hall FiDi (90 Washington St) 7 to 10 p.m.

Sept. 29 — Clinton Hall 36 (16 West 36th St.) 4 to 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — Clinton Hall Williamsburg (247 Metropolitan Ave.) 8 to 11 p.m.

Oct. 5 — Clinton Hall 51 (230 E. 51st St.) 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

There will be an Oktoberfest party at all Clinton Hall locations on Oct. 6 with final drawing at Clinton Hall FiDi for the grand prize (2 to 5 p.m.)

Brooklyn

Oktoberfest soiree at Industry City

City Farm Presents is bringing German-themed fun to Industry City on Sept. 29 and Oct. 26 from noon to 6 p.m., with live music, German beer, lawn games, food from Kotti Berliner Doner Kebab, raffles and more. The party is free but there are VIP tickets available for $20-$30.

Bar raffle and kielbasa rolls at Brooklyn Brewery

J&E SmallGoods is bringing a full menu of bratwurst, kielbasa rolls, pretzel and mustard to Brooklyn Brewery (79 N. 11th St.) for one night (Tuesday, Oct. 1), from 5 to 9 p.m. with oompah music by the Polka Brothers. Festivalgoers will be able to purchase $5 glasses of Brooklyn Oktoberfest and take part in games and contests like a stein hoisting. Every drink bought at the bar will enter you to win a prize at the end of the night. Food and drink packages range from $14 to $18.

DUMBO's beer hall

Celebrate like you're in Germany in DUMBO as the Manhattan Bridge Archway is transformed into a "traditional German beer hall" for two days with live music by Smitty's Polka Band, Street Beat Brass Band and BB and the Polkahaus, contests, photo opps and brats, pretzels and sauerkraut and beer from Sixpoint, on Oct. 4 from 5 to 9 p.m and on Oct. 5, from 1 to 9 p.m.

Stein hoisting and live music at Coney Island Brewery

There will be more than 10 beers on tap at Coney Island Brewery (1904 Surf Ave.) on Sept. 21 and 22 with a stein-holding competition, classic German fare and live music from 2 to 8 p.m.

Queens

Pig & Peach barbecue and more at Queens Brewery

Watch brewmaster Kelly Taylor kick festivities off with a keg tapping at 3 p.m. Sept. 21 with roaming accordionist and trumpet player Escalation Brass and other performances scheduled for Sept. 22, 28-29 and Oct. 4. To wrap things up, Queens Brewery (1539 Covert St.) will have a full pig roast all day on Oct. 5 with live music from the Triad Brass Band. Most live music begins at 3 p.m.

Women Marines celebrate Oktoberfest

Head to the VFW Post 2348 (31-35 41st St.) to join the Women Marines Association NY-6 in partaking in beer, food, raffles, games and more on Sept. 28, from 1 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 and include two beers and food.

Sauerkraut meets kimchi at Voelker Orth Museum

Enjoy home-cooked food and a cold brew at the Voelker Orth Museum (14919 38th Ave.) at this Oktoberfest-themed fundraiser set for Sept. 28, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. For $30-$35, you'll get a hearty serving of German and Korean dishes — both of which feature pickled cabbage. The Shai Orchestra will provide live music and there is a raffle for prizes.

Bronx

Oktoberfest concert and eats at the Waterfront NYC

Put on your lederhosen and get to the Oktoberfest concert on Sept. 29 at The Waterfront NYC (500 Hutchinson River Parkway) where you'll hear from Go Go Gadjet & Barnstorm Band and enjoy beer specials and food stations, and take a ride on a Ferris wheel, compete in a stein-holding contest and more. Tickets are $43.55 and benefit the American Legion and veterans.

Staten Island

Oktoberfest carnival in Historic Richmond Town

Take part in a day of food, beer, live bands, carnival games and more in Historic Richmond Town (441 Clarke Ave.) from noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 12. Tickets are $10 and proceeds go to veterans in need.