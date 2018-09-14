Best piano bars in NYC: Sing along at Bo Peep, The Duplex, Brandy’s and more

Sometimes you just need to sing.

New York City is the mecca of piano bars, where the drinks flow and the people know their show tunes.

When you’re looking for entertainment you can actually take part in, head to the following piano bars for a good time.

Bo Peep at The Rag Trader (Garment District)

Underneath the new Rag Trader restaurant at 70 W. 36th St., Bo Peep is a subterranean cocktail piano bar that has tufted, red velour banquet seating and midcentury décor. The bar itself is made with drawers from a tailor’s drafting table. Here, you can grab a Zoot Suit Riot or a Four Pocket Waistcoat cocktail and listen to a pianist cover standards to today’s hits. Open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. 917-261-5495

Bo Peep is a subterranean cocktail piano bar under The Rag Trader that is named after a clothing company that operated out of the building from 1932 to 1975. Photo Credit: Nicole Levy

Shake Rattle N Roll Pianos (traveling)

Like the name implies, Shake Rattle N Roll is a high-energy dueling piano bar with charismatic musicians who take requests and turn them into performances. No song is off limits, the company boasts. The show plays at many venues across the city but can typically be found at Rattle & Hum West at 306 W. 29th St. 917-921-4128

The Duplex (Greenwich Village)

Open as early as 4 p.m., The Duplex at 61 Christopher St. is a cozy place to do some singing and be serenaded. At 9 every night, its staff puts on a comedic performance at the piano bar. It’s not unusual to see your server hop on stage between serving you dishes. Broadway singers often sing alongside them, too. Open daily from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. 212-255-5438

Brandy’s Piano Bar (Yorkville)

This gem of the Upper East Side at 235 E. 84th St. is a favorite of locals despite its two-drink minimum. Get there early so you can get a good seat in front of the bar, where the talent sings mostly Broadway and show tunes. Open every night at 9:30. 212-744-4949

Marie’s Crisis (Greenwich Village)

This historic spot at 59 Grove St. is a gay bar that is regularly crowded because of its dedication to music and being a welcoming place for everyone. It’s a joyful environment with people who have deep knowledge of show tunes, so you might want to brush up on them beforehand. Open daily from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. 212-243-9323

Sid’s Gold Request Room (Chelsea)

If you like leading sing-a-longs, you’ll like Sid’s. The contemporary piano bar at 165 W. 26th St. leans toward current pop, rock, soul and punk and encourages guests to request songs, sing and lead the crowd. It’s piano karaoke. Regulars tend to like the cocktail’s, too, especially the hot toddies. Open 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday; and from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday. 212-229-1948

Don’t Tell Mama (midtown)

This nostalgic bar at 343 W. 46th St., which takes its name from a song in the musical “Cabaret,” has a pianist provide tunes until 9 p.m., when the staff takes over. The staff have good chops and there’s an open-mic policy to anyone who wants to sing and lead the crowd. Open 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. daily. 212-757-0788