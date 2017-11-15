President Franklin D. Roosevelt's stamp is all over New York, including on his eponymous island that makes for a quick escape from the city.

Roosevelt Island is situated between the East Side of Manhattan and Long Island City, Queens, and is surrounded by the East River on all sides. Named after the 32nd president in the early 1970s, Roosevelt Island today features several expansive parks, waterfront views and architecture from the 1800s.

Here are our top picks for touring Roosevelt Island, which is just a tram ride away.