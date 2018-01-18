On Sunday’s episode of “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love,” the travel host is taking on her hometown of Brooklyn.

While Brown might only be voyaging a few subway stops from her Park Slope home, she still set out to make new discoveries that other Brooklynites will want to take note of — and might convince New Yorkers outside of the borough to go on a field trip.

The episode, which airs locally on WLIW21 on Sundays at noon, is part of Brown’s new PBS travel series. During each half-hour, Brown features a different far-flung destination with episodes in places like Huntsville, Alabama; Vancouver, Canada; Xi’an, China; and Switzerland.

She centers each trip on a theme, and only includes local spots that are both accessible to the average traveler and speak to the destination’s culture and unique history.

“It’s about the experiences that really make us feel like a part of the place,” Brown explained to amNewYork. “To make us feel like we belong.”