Brookfield Place is going old-school this winter with a series of free silent film screenings set to live music.

The lower Manhattan shopping and dining complex is transforming its Winter Garden into a movie theater and stage for three nights and will welcome audience members with free popcorn for the following films:

"The Kid" (1921) with Marc Ribot, January 30

Charlie Chaplin stars in this dramedy he wrote and produced about a child abandoned by his mother, who falls into the care of Chaplin's The Tramp and becomes his partner in crime.

Ribot, a city-based guitarist and composer, will provide the soundtrack. Ribot has performed with Tom Waits, Elton John, Madeleine Peyroux and others.

An unauthorized German adaptation of "Dracula" by Bram Stoker still strikes fear into the heart of its audience. Locals in a small Transylvania town warn the protagonist, Thomas Hutter, about werewolves and seem frightened at the name "Count Orlok." It doesn't take long for Hutter to realize there's something off about the man.

Irish composers and sisters Irene and Linda Buckley have re-imagined a score to the Gothic classic with organ, electronics, viola and cello. Late last year, they played their score to "Nosferatu" inside a cathedral in Ireland.

"Underworld" (1927) with Alloy Orchestra, Feb. 1

Credited as the first-ever gangster flick, “Underworld” follows the schemes of "Bull" Weed and his partner "Rolls-Royce" Wensel, who falls for Weed's girlfriend, "Feathers" McCoy. Things get heated when Weed's rival gangster "Buck" Mulligan tries to take over his territory.

Alloy Orchestra has been playing to silent films since 1991 and do it with peculiar objects, electronic synthesizers and other instruments. They've performed at film festivals, The Louvre, Lincoln Center and more.

WNYC's John Schaefer, the host of "Soundcheck," is curating the series with help from Arts Brookfield.

“Arts Brookfield is excited to present a timeless collection of films by award-winning directors to lower Manhattan," Elysa Marden, vice president, Arts Brookfield said in a statement.

For more information about the series, visit bfplny.com.