The Weekend It List: July 27-29

Your time off is precious.

We happen to spend our on-the-clock hours combing through the many options NYC has to offer, so let us help you maximize those days off. Every week, we distill the very best the weekend has to offer.

explore it. It's an inlet of ice cream along the Red Hook waterfront, a place where you can eat, pray (to) and love the cold, creamy stuff that gets us through humid summers and bad days: Ample Hills' 15,000-square-foot factory. The scoop shop there has been serving for a few weeks, but the newly opened museum invites the public to explore the stories behind flavors such as Chocolate Milk & Cookies and Ooey Gooey Butter Cake. It's mostly practical -- the Brooklyn-born company needed a new facility to keep up with demand -- but allows for a look inside the process of creating the company's ice cream and fillings.

drink it. Four words: chocolate mousse on tap. The creator of this confection, Oded Brenner, likes to call it Clouds, but whatever the moniker, know this: It's made on the spot, and you can opt for Nutella foam. At Brenner's new cacao shop Blue Stripes, the milkshake-like beverage shares a menu with plenty of items in line with the chocolatier's "there is no too much chocolate to a real chocolate lover" sensibility, including shots of pure milk chocolate -- called "Tito, that's for you" in honor of his daughter -- and a white chocolate chai latte. To eat, you'll find chocolate pizza and chocolate-covered soft pretzels among the options. And if the surname sounds familiar, it does indeed come with cacao credentials: Brenner is a co-founder of international brand Max Brenner.

eat it. Quick question: Of the 380-some spots participating in NYC Restaurant Week, how many are in Manhattan? If your answer is all, you're not far off. Aiming to change that perception are the participating outer borough restaurants, with a handful in Brooklyn serving an array of cuisines, Italian to Asian fusion, New American to French-Korean. You have through mid-August to take advantage of the prix fixe lunch and dinner deals, so there's really no need to be all-in on one borough.

do it. The folks behind Coachella return to our backyard on Friday with round three of Panorama, which, like its parent festival, straddles generations of music makers. The headliners alone offer the '80s to the present, with Janet Jackson, The Killers and The Weeknd. As usual, there are plenty of lesser-known gems with less-luminous set times; our recommendations for new acts to discover include Providence band Downtown Boys, who have the not-so-punk-rock start time of 12:30 p.m. Three days of music -- with food vendors getting prime real estate too -- means arming yourself with information before you even step through the gates at Randall's Island. Dad taught you to check your tires before a roadtrip, right? The Panaroma version is to enter with a solid plan of attack. And maybe bring an umbrella.