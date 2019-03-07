Your time off is precious.

grab it. Noelle Lauren Contey started handing out single flowers to women last International Women's Day and the effect gave her chills. Contey is pressing repeat on Friday, and again asking women she encounters three words: "Who inspires you?" "When I was traveling home on the train, some girl was crying and she had one of my flowers, and I didn't interview her so I thought she must have gotten it from someone else," she recalled about last year's handout. "She said, 'Oh my God, I really needed this today.'" Contey and her team will be at Washington Square Park from 5 p.m. to sunset, so go after work to get a flower with a side of support. If you're looking for more ways to celebrate International Women's Day and Women's History Month, the city's many institutions, bars, restaurants and shops are hosting panel discussions, shows and exhibits, including ongoing installations at the New-York Historical Society's Center for Women's History, a day of empowerment by Refinery29 at Bonobos and specials like free glasses of wine or champagne at several city restaurants. So go forth and be empowered.

drink it. The beer is flowing at the sprawling Industry City in Sunset Park, where a Long Island City brewer has brought a farm-to-taproom ethos to its first location outside of Queens. The menu at the now-open Big aLICe Brewing Co. features exclusives to Industry City -- try the Biere de Fierté, a lemongrass Belgian Tripel aged in white wine barrels, or the rum barrel-aged "A Ship in Harbour" -- although longtime fans can still find their crafty favorites. And you can feel good about yourself as you drink, as the Big aLICe founders craft beer with locally sourced ingredients as a licensed New York State Farm Brewery. In fact, the dedication to doing "what's best for the environment" is written into their operating agreement -- "to our own detriment, if necessary," co-owner Kyle Hurst says.

eat it. A Taiwanese fried chicken chain hopes to make its poultry and bubble tea the new burger and a milkshake for New Yorkers. TKK Fried Chicken, in a partnership with city-based Kung Fu Tea, opened its first U.S. outpost near Madison Square Park in the fall, adding its fried chicken and kwa kwa bao (balls of fried chicken skin wrapped around sticky rice, mushrooms and pork) to our gastronomic options. And TKK isn't the only international chain hoping to break stateside -- and finding NYC a fitting portal. A sampling of local expansions over the past two years includes German's Soup (Guyana), Ikinari Steak (Japan) and Bourke Street Bakery (Australia); just in January, Ole & Steen brought its Danish baked goods closer to (our) home. Why New York? "Why not New York," Tony Chan, general manager of East Village dim sum restaurant Tim Ho Wan (Hong Kong) says. "If you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere."

watch it. We know, we know: You can't get enough of "A Star Is Born." The film is back in New York City theaters through Sunday with an additional 12 minutes of never-before-seen footage. That means more Lady Gaga swooning over Bradley Cooper in an a cappella performance of the Oscar-winning "Shallow." Plus, the extended movie features footage of Ally (Gaga) singing "Is That Alright?" to Jackson Maine in the wedding sequence; Jack (Cooper) in his studio crooning "Too Far Gone"; and Jack and Ally writing a new piece, "Clover," together. For "A Star Is Born" fans, it's a no-brainer -- you'll be spending the weekend at one of the 13 cinemas (in Staten Island, Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn) screening the still-buzzy remake.