“A Star Is Born” is returning to 1,150 theaters across the country, and luckily for you, more than a dozen of them are in New York City.

An extended version of the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper favorite comes back to the big screen with 12 minutes of additional footage. That includes previously cut scenes, extended performances of “Black Eyes” and “Alibi,” and an a cappella performance of the Oscar-winning “Shallow.”

The encore edition will also include footage of Ally (Gaga) singing "Is That Alright?" to Jackson Maine in the wedding sequence; Jack (Cooper) in his studio singing "Too Far Gone"; and Jack and Ally writing a new song together, titled "Clover."

The weeklong special event began Friday, March 1, with select New York City theaters hosting two “A Star Is Born” screenings per day. Cinemas across the boroughs — Staten Island, Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn — are now accepting advance ticket sales. Bronx cinemas are not listed.

See if your local theater is participating. For more information, visit Fandango.com. Prices vary per location.

Manhattan

AMC Empire 25 (234 West 42nd St.)

AMC 19th St. East 6 (890 Broadway)

Regal Union Square Stadium 14 (850 Broadway)

AMC Kips Bay 15 (570 Second Ave.)

AMC Lincoln Square 13 (1998 Broadway)

CMX Cinebistro 62nd St. (400 E. 62nd St.)

Regal Battery Park Stadium 11 (102 North End Ave.)

Queens

UA Kaufman Astoria Cinemas 14 & RPX (35-30 38th St.)

UA Midway Stadium 9 (108-22 Queens Blvd.)

Brooklyn

UA Court Street 12 $ RPX (106 Court St.)

UA Sheepshead Bay Stadium 14 IMAX (3907 Shore Pkwy.)

Staten Island

UA Staten Island Stadium 16 & RPX (2474 Forest Ave.)

AMC Dine-In Staten Island Mall 11 (2655 Richmond Ave.)

With Reuters