Ask the MTA | Service during the US Open, G train shut downs and ‘Commuter’s Lament’

amNewYork Metro, in conjunction with the MTA, present “Ask the MTA,” a column where MTA officials answer your questions about transit service in New York City. If you have a question for the MTA about subways, buses, commuter rails and more, email askthemta[@]amny.com.

Q: Does the MTA plan to increase service ahead of the upcoming U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park? – Conley A., Manhasset

A: Yes, we are planning to increase service before gates open and after matches end for fans attending the U.S. Open. The 7 line will be operating local and express service, with five extra daily trains returning from the Mets-Willets Point station nightly after matches. The LIRR will have direct service via the Port Washington branch.

For fans riding the LIRR from Manhattan, it takes only 19 minutes and costs just $5 during off-peak hours to get to Flushing Meadows from Penn Station. Customers traveling from other locations can transfer at Woodside.

Buses and paratransit are also great travel options. The Q48 bus stops at 126 St and Roosevelt Av, just a quick 10-minute walk to the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Full schedules are available in the MTA and Train Time apps.

– Shanifah Rieara, MTA Chief Customer Officer

Q: How long will this latest phase of the G train shutdown last? – Greg M., Park Slope

A: The third and final phase of the 24/7 shutdown will conclude on September 3. This is an exciting milestone and we’re very happy with the work we’ve completed during this service outage, but we want to remind riders that the entire G train signal modernization project will continue in construction that will require some weekend and overnight service interruptions well into 2025. The expected project completion date is Q3 2027.

Crews are utilizing the 24/7 shutdown between Bedford-Nostrand Avs and Church Av to install another 280,000 feet of new signal cable, replace four switches south of the Bedford-Nostrand station and reconstruct approximately 800 feet of rail and concrete foundation from Bergen St to Hoyt-Schermerhorn St. Until the end of Phase 3, customers can continue to use New York City Transit’s fast and free shuttle bus service.

– Jamie Torres-Springer, President, MTA Construction and Development

Q: What’s the story behind the depressing “Commuter’s Lament” poem at Times Sq-42 St? – James E., Astoria

A: “The Commuter’s Lament/A Close Shave” has been beloved by New Yorkers for decades because it perfectly captures the unique style of dry humor that’s shared by so many of us.

The piece was written by the conceptual artist and curator Norman B. Colp, who was inspired by a famous Burma Shave ad campaign from the 1920s. Originally commissioned as a temporary installation in the 1990s, the poem’s popularity led to its permanent installation in the transfer corridor from 42 St-Port Authority Bus Terminal to Times Sq-42 St.

Mounted on roughly every fifth overhead I-beam, its lines read: “Overslept, so tired, if late, get fired. Why bother? Why the pain? Just go home, do it again.” It’s meant to be amusing rather than depressing, but it’s true that it’s called a “lament” and every once in a while, people have too bad a day to find the funny.

– Sandra Bloodworth, Director, MTA Arts and Design