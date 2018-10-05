The New York Transit Museum wants to take you on a ride back in time.

The 25th annual Bus Festival is set to roll into Brooklyn Bridge Park on Sunday, bringing vintage models from the 1940s and ‘50s to the borough’s waterfront for a day of fun.

Attendees will be able to climb aboard the buses to see what it was like for commuters in different decades.

Some of the buses that will be on display include Bus 3100, a Fifth Avenue Coach Company prototype from 1956 that was one of the first models in the country to feature air conditioning, and Bus 2969, which was known as the “Jackie Gleason Bus.”

When Bus 2969 first debuted in 1948, it was initially numbered Bus 4789 but it was later renumbered to match the bus that Gleason was photographed in while playing Ralph Kramden in the “The Honeymooners.”

Bus 2185, a Brooklyn express coach bus that was parked across from the World Trade Center during the Sept. 11 terror attacks, will also be on display. The bus was severely damaged in the attacks, but the MTA decided to restore it and paint it red, white and blue as a symbol of resiliency.

Additionally, the transit museum will dust off two work vehicles for the event: the Tunnel Wrecker or “the Monster of Tunnels,” which was designed to move disabled vehicles out of the city’s tunnels, and the aptly named Tunnel Wash Truck.

The free event, which will take place at the park’s Bridge Plaza between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., also will feature a pop-up New York Transit Museum shop, kid-friendly activities and the “Education Station,” where you can help build a large-scale, bus-friendly cityscape.