Transit Fair Fares advocates for discounted MetroCards launch ‘Call the Mayor’ campaign Riders Alliance and the Community Service Society of New York are urging riders to advocate for the city to fund Fair Fares. The Riders Alliance and the Community Service Society of New York launch the "Call the Mayor" initiative in Harlem on Monday. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@amny.com @lisalcolangelo Updated May 14, 2018 8:01 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Transit advocates are ramping up their efforts to convince Mayor Bill de Blasio to subsidize half-fare MetroCards by urging New Yorkers to fill up his inbox and voicemail. Riders Alliance and the Community Service Society of New York launched the weeklong “Call the Mayor” effort on the corner of 125th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in Harlem on Monday, even offering phones for riders to use. “City Council Speaker Corey Johnson supports Fair Fares, now we need Mayor Bill de Blasio to get on board as well,” said Rebecca Bailin of the Riders Alliance. recommended reading De Blasio declines to put Fair Fares in 2019 budget The City Council’s proposed budget included $212 million for a program that would provide discounted MetroCards for low-income residents. Bailin said half-priced MetroCards would help 800,000 New Yorkers who live at or below the federal poverty line. She pointed out senior citizens, students and people with disabilities already receive discounts. “New Yorkers can’t wait for a tax from Albany that may or may not come through,” she said. De Blasio has said the money should come from his proposed millionaire’s tax that would need to be approved by the state legislature. The City Council included $212 million to pay for the cards in its budget response. But the program was not part of de Blasio’s $89 billion Fiscal Year 2019 executive budget. “The Mayor supports Fair Fares,” Seth Stein, a spokesman for de Blasio, said in a statement. “But instead of making riders and low-income New Yorkers pay the bill for it, he believes a tax on millionaires should fund the fare discount.” After a brief news conference, staffers from Riders Alliance and the Community Service Society fanned out across the block and down into the subway to pass out information cards. “They want to raise the fares again,” said Alexis Palmer, a student at Parsons School of Design. “Disadvantaged and poor people can’t afford that. Even middle class people can’t afford that.” Nikeea Thomas, who lives in Harlem and works in security for a real estate company, said sometimes she struggles to pay for MetroCards for herself and her three sons — one of whom is a college student. “We need some balance and equity in our economic system,” she said. By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@amny.com @lisalcolangelo Lisa joined amNewYork as a staff writer in 2017. She previously worked at the New York Daily News and the Asbury Park Press covering politics, government and general assignment. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Fair fares funding supported by City Council: SpeakerThe mayor prefers using a "millionaire's tax" to fund the initiative. Fair fares 'too important' to pin on potential millionaire's tax: DiazThe mayor could make a significant impact on 800,000 New Yorkers' lives, Diaz said. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.