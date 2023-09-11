Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

New York is seeking feedback from the public as it shapes a new “Master Plan” for what transportation will look like in the Empire State through 2050.

Public engagement for the “Transportation Master Plan 2050” opened on Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced, with New Yorkers invited to fill out a survey about their use of transportation and what infrastructure they would like to see improve.

The survey, which takes a few minutes to complete, asks respondents to opine on their top priorities for the future of transportation in the state, with options including enhanced public transit, safer and more accessible biking and walking, climate resiliency, improving roadway safety, and others, along with an option to describe one’s priorities in their own words.

“Every day, millions of New York residents and visitors rely on the state’s network of roads, public transit, bicycle trails and sidewalks to access jobs, education, health care and recreation,” the governor said in a statement. “The New York State Transportation Master Plan will establish a long-term vision and priorities to guide coordinated planning for transportation and will shape the future of transportation in New York. The public’s participation and support will ensure its success.”

New York’s transportation network is likely to look much different 25 years from now as climate change becomes a more defining force of everyday life. Billions of dollars in federal money could reshape the infrastructure New Yorkers use to get around.

Aside from the survey, residents can join visioning sessions hosted by the State Department of Transportation to provide feedback. The session for New York City residents will take place at 11 a.m. on Sept. 16, at the Hester Street Fair in the Financial District.