Severed human leg found on Bronx subway tracks

A severed human leg was recovered by police from elevated subway tracks in the Bronx on Saturday.

Police said the left leg was discovered at about 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon on the northbound elevated 4 train tracks between the 167th Street and 170th Street stations, in the Mount Eden neighborhood.

The leg was out in the open and not wrapped in anything, a police source said, and there was no blood on the tracks or in the snow.

The leg was removed by police and transported to the city Medical Examiner’s office for testing. Police are also still investigating, though could not immediately share details on how the leg may have ended up on the tracks.

The grim discovery comes just a week after a mass shooting on the 4 train and platform just one stop northbound, at Mount Eden Avenue. One innocent bystander, Obed Beltran-Sanchez, was killed and five others were injured after a brawl erupted between two gang crews that ran into each other on the train.

Police have collared one 16-year-old boy in connection with the shooting and another 14-year-old boy, who was injured in the gunfire. One other boy, a 15-year-old, is still a fugitive.