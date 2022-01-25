Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Larry Schwartz has resigned from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s board, according to Governor Kathy Hochul’s office.

The close ally of former Governor Andrew Cuomo officially stepped down from his position on the transit panel on Dec. 31, according to a spokesperson for Hochul.

“Larry Schwartz has resigned from the MTA Board, and the Governor is grateful for his public service,” Hochul’s press secretary Hazel Crampton-Hays said in a statement Tuesday.

Schwartz was a no-show at the MTA board’s Finance committee meeting Monday, which he usually chairs, and his name and position are not listed in either the committee’s book or the full board book documents.

His board profile was also removed from the MTA’s website Tuesday afternoon.

Schwartz was nominated by Cuomo and joined the board in 2015, and his term was set to expire in 2023.

After saying he was “not part of my administration,” Governor Hochul’s office in October announced that Schwartz would be leaving his position at the Authority as soon as she nominated a replacement for him to be confirmed by Albany lawmakers.

The move was part of a push by Hochul to dismiss confidantes of the disgraced ex-governor following Cuomo’s resignation in August.

Schwartz previously worked as secretary for Cuomo, functioning as his chief of staff and most senior advisor.

More recently he was the governor’s “vaccine czar” to lead the state’s vaccine rollout during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During that time he notoriously called local officials to gauge their loyalty to Cuomo amid mounting sexual harassment scandals, and leaders worried that it could affect the distribution of the life-saving shots to their counties.

He ultimately left that volunteer role just as state lawmakers were set to restore provisions that would have subjected him to a two-year lobbying ban.

Currently, he’s the chief strategy officer at OTG, an airport concessions company.

Hochul has yet to announce his replacement, but the state Senate last week confirmed two of her nominations, Janno Lieber as MTA’s chairperson and chief executive officer, and Elizabeth Velez to fill the vacancy left by Linda Lacewell in August.

“We are proud that both Janno Lieber and Elizabeth Velez have been confirmed to serve on the MTA Board, and we will continue to make appointments that ensure our transit system delivers for riders,” Crampton-Hays said.

Schwartz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.