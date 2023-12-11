Man fatally struck by two hit-and-run drivers in Queens

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A man died Sunday after being struck by two separate hit-and-run drivers in Queens, police said.

Police responded to a 911 call at 8 p.m. Sunday at Hempstead Avenue and 223rd Street in Queens Village, just blocks from the border with Nassau County, and found the man in the roadway with severe traumatic injuries. EMS pronounced the man, who has not been identified, dead at the scene.

The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad said the man was crossing Hempstead Avenue when he was hit by the driver of a light-colored sedan traveling westbound; the driver fled the scene. Afterward, a light-colored SUV traveling in the opposite direction drove into the man as he lay on the ground. That driver also fled the scene.

Police have not identified either of the two hit-and-run drivers nor the identity of the deceased.

The city has seen a rash of fatal double hit-and-runs similar to Sunday’s incident in recent weeks.

On the evening of Nov. 2, 79-year-old Yvonne Sandiford was crossing the street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn when she was hit by a Nissan SUV driver, and then a Toyota minivan driver. Both drivers fled the scene as Sandiford lay dying in the street.

Then, on the night of Nov. 14, Mohammed Hossain, 46, was walking across the street in Borough Park, Brooklyn when he was struck and knocked to the pavement by a Honda SUV driver who didn’t remain at the scene; while on the ground, he was struck by another driver, whose vehicle wasn’t immediately known to police.

The city had recorded 241 deaths from traffic collisions as of Dec. 3 this year, according to NYPD data; that’s 4 more than had been seen at the same point last year. Queens has seen a particularly bloody year on the streets, with fatal crashes up more than 30% over last year.