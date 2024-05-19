Man fatally struck by NYPD officers while crossing Van Wyck Expressway

A 22-year-old man died after being struck by an NYPD vehicle while trying to cross the Van Wyck Expressway.

A 22-year-old man was fatally struck Sunday morning by an NYPD vehicle as he attempted to cross the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens.

Police say the man, whose identity has not been released, was attempting to cross the Van Wyck on foot at about 4:30 a.m. on May 19 when he was struck by NYPD officers driving a highway patrol vehicle south on the highway, near Liberty Avenue in Richmond Hill.

The police officers were responding to a 911 call at the time, an NYPD spokesperson said, and the vehicle’s lights and sirens were activated.

EMS rushed the man to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

Last year, NYPD officers fatally struck 52-year-old Zabina Gafoor while she was standing in a crosswalk in Far Rockaway, while a police tow truck driver fatally ran over 7-year-old Kamari Hughes while making a turn in Fort Greene.