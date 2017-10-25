Alcohol companies will no longer be able to display alcohol ads through the MTA.

The MTA board voted on Wednesday to ban alcohol advertisements through all of the agency’s properties, which includes train cars and buses, and in stations across subway and commuter rails. All ads must be removed by Jan. 1, according to an agency spokesman. Bus shelters, which fall under the purview of the city, are not affected by the ban.

The resolution covers contracts for advertisements of beer, wine and spirits. It was victory for advocates who for years have pushed the ban the ads as a public health issue.

“Alcohol advertising affects the health of our youth. The more they’re exposed to seeing these ads, the more likely they are to engage in these risky behaviors and potentially develop a substance disorder later in life,” said Jazmine Rivera, a program manager at the Staten Island Partnership for Community Wellness. “People are seeing over and over these alcohol advertisements, in addition to seeing these ads everywhere. It’s just a constant exposure.”

Rivera advocated alongside the Building Alcohol Ad-Free Transit coalition, or BAAFT, which cited studies that the ads were disproportionately targeting youth in predominantly low-income, minority neighborhoods.

A study from March, published in The New York Academy of Medicine, found MTA subway “stations with alcohol ads — particularly alcohol ads in Spanish or featuring minorities — being located disproportionately in neighborhoods with greater poverty, lower educational attainment, higher percentages of black and Hispanic residents, and more children …”

Alcohol advertisements generate about $2.6 million in revenue for the MTA annually. Joseph Lhota, the MTA’s chair, said he expected the ban to have a negligible impact on the agency, which has an annual budget of $15.7 billion.

“There will be potentially an initial hit,” said Lhota. “It will phase out over time.”

Lhota said that, as the agency works to improve subway service, advertising in stations will become more appealing — as will the agency’s digital advertising plan, which will create a network of 14,000 digital screens that provide both advertising and service information.

“When people here at the MTA make the subway system better, it’ll be a better place to advertise. People will want to advertise. So we will get to a certain state where ... we will be not losing revenue,” Lhota said.