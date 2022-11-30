MTA proposes belt-tightening budget with fare hikes, cost cutting, and unmaterialized state revenue

Quantcast
An F train near the Avenue P station in Brooklyn.
Photo via Wikimedia Commons/Mtatrain

The MTA proposed a $19.2 billion budget Wednesday that requires massive cost-cutting at the sprawling agency and fare increases that could potentially see the cost of a subway or bus swipe rise above $3.

Even with such drastic measures, the agency would still have a $600 million budget hole it needs to plug, and will require pleading with city, state, and federal lawmakers for new, dedicated streams of revenue as federal COVID-19 relief money dries up and projected ridership doesn’t return to pre-pandemic levels.

MTA bigs have warned for months that with stagnant ridership hovering around 60% on subways and buses, and $16 billion of federal pandemic relief funds expected to run out, the agency will not be able to plug a multi-billion dollar deficit without new dedicated funding.

November’s financial plan represents an actualization of the agency’s fears: subways, buses, and commuter rails are set to pursue various cost-cutting measures, and a 5.5% fare hike will most likely go into effect starting next year and occur again in 2025, though it’s uncertain by how much that would be on subways, buses, commuter rails, and tolls.

This is a developing story; more to follow. Check with amNY.com later for further updates. 

