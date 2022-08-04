An MTA bus driver is in critical condition after crashing into a pillar of an elevated train track in the Bronx Thursday morning.

The operator of Bx21 bus hit the column on Boston Road head-on near Longfellow Avenue in West Farms at 8:25 a.m. on Aug. 4, according to police.

The above-ground tracks carry the Nos. 2 and 5 trains.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized, and the 12 passengers on board suffered minor injuries, according to officials.

Surveillance footage published by News 12 shows the bus driver slowly veering into the pillar.

The driver, a 14-year veteran, was treated for cardiac arrest, according to Fire Department officials at the scene.

Crews inspected the pole and determined crash didn’t cause any structural damage, according to transit officials.

“This is a tough day for the transit family,” said New York City Transit President Richard Davey during a press conference at the scene Thursday morning.

“Our hearts and prayer go out to the bus operator and the 12 passengers, customers, who were on the bus,” Davey said.

The transit chief said the driver had passed a routine physical six months ago and she was deemed fit for duty.

Police and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority will investigate the incident and will review video footage from inside the bus, according to officials.