A “rail condition” on the Manhattan Bridge caused delays on several subway lines Tuesday morning, the MTA said.

The agency first alerted passengers to “an investigation” on the bridge, causing delays and service changes on B and D trains, at about 8:25 a.m.

Delays then spread to F, Q and R trains as well.

A little over an hour later, the MTA said the problem was a “rail condition.” The agency did not immediately respond to a request to clarify what the rail condition was.

“Our crews are on site working to fix the rail condition so that we can bring back regular [service] soon,” the MTA said in a tweet.

Service change update: D train service has resumed in both directions. After an investigation, these service changes are due to a rail condition.

As of 11 a.m., there was no B train service between Brighton Beach and 145th Street, and there were lingering delays on D, F, Q and R trains.

Bay Ridge resident Jordan Rathkopf, a 37-year-old freelance photographer, said he was late for a meeting because of the delays.

“It happens every day either coming to or leaving Manhattan . . . you have to leave two hours early,” he said aboard a slow-moving R train.

Rathkopf added that he’s tired of using the excuse that he’s late because of subway issues. “It’s like saying, ‘the dog ate my homework.’”

In addition to the problem on the bridge, there were signal problems, sick passengers and trains with mechanical problems on several other lines Tuesday morning.

“Attention customers, due to a rail condition, this Manhattan bound F train is being diverted into the sea. Let the water slowly fill your lungs as you welcome final peace. Thank you for riding MTA, New Yok City (gurgle)” — Sal Gentile (@salgentile) January 9, 2018 #MTA announcer at Dekalb today sounded more confused than we were. "Because of... a... due to a... rail condition... uh... investigation..." — Scott Schubert (@BuySomethin) January 9, 2018 Subway commute double whammy. Sitting at Prospect Ave for all eternity due to rail condition AND a sick customer. @wtfrtrain — Geoffrey Martin (@GeoffieTheKid) January 9, 2018

John Raskin, executive director of the Riders Alliance, blasted Gov. Andrew Cuomo for not doing enough to help reverse the subway system’s crippling delays. He called on the governor to quickly finalize his forthcoming congestion pricing plan and outline a clear plan to modernize the system.

“New Yorkers with vivid memories of the Summer of Hell are gearing up for a Winter of Heartache on the subway,” Raskin said in a statement, adding a reference to Cuomo’s State of the State address last week.

“The Governor himself said last week that ‘we can’t leave our riders stranded any more.’ And yet today, hundreds of thousands of transit riders were again stranded, with no relief in sight.”

With Polly Higgins and Vincent Barone