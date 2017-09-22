NYC traffic: Weekend street closures and times

September in New York City is filled with street fairs, festivals and plenty of parades.
But while New Yorkers are out enjoying the fresh air, motorists are cursing the various street closures and traffic that result from all of the festivities.
Avoid the headache by checking out this list of planned weekend street closures before you grab your keys and head for the door.
Sunday, Sept. 24
Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Run and Festival
The following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the Department of Transportation.
Manhattan:
- Battery Park Underpass
- West Street between Battery Place and Warren Street
- West Thames Street between West Street and Dead End (Battery Park Esplanade)
- South End Avenue between West Thames and Liberty streets
- Liberty Street between West Street and Battery Park Esplanade
- Murray Street between North End Avenue and West Street
- Warren Street between West Street and River Terrace
- North End Avenue between Warren and Vesey streets
- Vesey Street between West Street and River Terrace
- River Terrace between Warren and Vesey streets
Brooklyn:
- Richards Street between King Street and Bowne Street/Hamilton Avenue
- Van Brunt Street between Visitation Place and Hamilton Avenue
- Bowne Street between Van Brunt and Richards streets
- Seabring Street between Van Brunt and Columbia streets
- Commerce Street between Van Brunt and Columbia streets
- Delevan Street between Van Brunt and Columbia streets
- Verona Street between Van Brunt and Columbia streets
- Visitation Place between Van Brunt and Richards streets
- Dwight Street between Beard and Commerce/Columbia streets
- Hamilton Avenue between Henry Street and the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel (Woodhull Street)
- Columbia Street between Verona Street and Hamilton Avenue
- Beard Street between Richards Street and Dwight Street
Muslim Day Parade
The following Manhattan streets will be closed from 1 to 6 p.m., according to the DOT.
- 36th Street between Fifth and Park avenues
- 37th Street between Fifth and Park avenues
- Madison Avenue between 38th and 25th streets
- 23rd Street between Madison and Park avenues
- 24th Street between Madison and Park avenues
- 26th Street between Madison and Park avenues
- 27th Street between Madison and Park avenues
NYRR Bronx 10 Mile Run
The following streets in the Bronx will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon, according to the DOT.
- East 161st Street between Grand Concourse and Macombs Dam Bridge
- Grand Concourse between East 161st Street and Mosholu Parkway
- Mosholu Parkway between Southern Boulevard and West Gunhill Road
- West Mosholu Parkway South between Sedgwick and Paul avenues
- West Mosholu Parkway South between Sedgwick Avenue and Mosholu Parkway
- Sedgwick Avenue between Mosholu Parkway and Goulden Avenue
Northeastern Conference of SDA Parade and Fair
The following Queens streets will be closed from noon to 2 p.m., according to the DOT.
- Merrick Boulevard between 115th Avenue and Baisley Boulevard
- Baisley Boulevard between Merrick and Rockaway boulevards
- Rockaway Boulevard between Baisley and Sutphin boulevards
- Sutphin Boulevard between Rockaway and Foch boulevards
- Foch Boulevard between Sutphin Boulevard and Barron Street
- Baisley Pond Park
Shop Forest Hills Fall Festival
The following Queens streets will be closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the DOT.
- Austin Street between 69th and 72nd roads
- 70th Road between Austin Street and Queens Boulevard
- 71st Road between Austin Street and Queens Boulevard