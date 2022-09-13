Police release photos of alleged Brooklyn subway slasher

Police released images of the man they say slashed a guy in the back on a Brooklyn subway train Monday.

The surveillance footage snapshots from inside a transit station show the alleged attacker going through the turnstile, wearing a pink shirt, black shorts, and a baseball cap.

According to the NYPD, the suspect and his victim got into a fight, before the former allegedly cut the 49-year-old man on the right side of his back on a Manhattan-bound No. 3 train near Bergen Street in Prospect Heights around 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 12.

He fled the station on foot and remains on the loose.

EMS treated the wounded man at the station near Barclays Center, before transporting him to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

The brawl caused subway service disruptions along numbered lines in Brooklyn and Manhattan as police investigated the scene, but trains began returning to their regular runs about an hour after the incident.