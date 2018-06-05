Cycling advocates are planning to form a human barrier along a Queens bike lane where a bicyclist died last year.

The so-called “human-protected bike lane,” the first event of its kind in Queens, is being put together to signify the dangers posed by shared bike and vehicle lanes, according to organizers from Transportation Alternatives.

Advocates are pushing for the city to install protected bike lanes on 43rd and Skillman avenues, which in succession offer cyclists a direct route to and from Queens Boulevard and the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge.

Members of Transportation Alternatives and dozens of New Yorkers will gather just before 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at 3809 43rd Ave. in Sunnyside, where a ghost bike memorializes Queens resident Gelacio Reyes.

Reyes was struck and killed by an alleged drunken driver as he pedaled home from work in April 2017, according to published reports. A week later, another cyclist was injured near the same area on 43rd Avenue, per Transportation Alternatives.

While this will mark the first time a human-protected bike lane will be formed in Queens, this type of activism has been seen twice before in Manhattan as well as in other cities like San Francisco and Dublin.