Transit Cyclists to line 43rd Avenue bike lane in Queens, demand safety upgrade Cycling advocates are pushing for the city to install protected bike lanes on 43rd and Skillman avenues in Queens. A "human-protected bike lane" was formed on Fifth Avenue on Oct. 10, 2017. Photo Credit: Vincent Barone By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated June 5, 2018 6:07 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Cycling advocates are planning to form a human barrier along a Queens bike lane where a bicyclist died last year. The so-called “human-protected bike lane,” the first event of its kind in Queens, is being put together to signify the dangers posed by shared bike and vehicle lanes, according to organizers from Transportation Alternatives. Advocates are pushing for the city to install protected bike lanes on 43rd and Skillman avenues, which in succession offer cyclists a direct route to and from Queens Boulevard and the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge. Members of Transportation Alternatives and dozens of New Yorkers will gather just before 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at 3809 43rd Ave. in Sunnyside, where a ghost bike memorializes Queens resident Gelacio Reyes. Reyes was struck and killed by an alleged drunken driver as he pedaled home from work in April 2017, according to published reports. A week later, another cyclist was injured near the same area on 43rd Avenue, per Transportation Alternatives. While this will mark the first time a human-protected bike lane will be formed in Queens, this type of activism has been seen twice before in Manhattan as well as in other cities like San Francisco and Dublin. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.