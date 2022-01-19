New York City to go under winter weather advisory as more snow is expected to fall Thursday morning

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The New York City Emergency Management Department has issued a travel advisory for Thursday, Jan. 20 as more snow is expected to fall on the city.

According to the weather forecast, light rain is expected late Wednesday night with a transition to light snow early Thursday morning through the early afternoon, resulting in a total of 2 inches of snow, and possibly higher amounts possible in some areas. A Winter Weather Advisory for New York City, issued by the National Weather Service, will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 20.

“As more snow heads our way, New Yorkers should prepare for slippery road conditions and a messy commute on Thursday,” said NYC Emergency Management Acting Commissioner Christina Farrell. “We urge New Yorkers to exercise caution. If you must travel, we encourage the use of mass transit and please allow for extra travel time.”

The snowfall could lead to snow-covered roads for Thursday morning. The city’s Sanitation Department is pre-deploying over 700 salt spreaders to pretreat roadways ahead of the snow and is prepared to dispatch plows in areas where more than two inches of snow accumulates.

“Rain-to-snow events such as this present unique challenges, and slick, icy roadways are possible at any time Thursday. We urge New Yorkers to stay off the roads, and to give plows and salt spreaders the space to do their jobs,” said New York City Department of Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson.

The Emergency Management Department urges New Yorkers to use public transportation and allow for extra travel time on Jan. 20, and if you must drive, drive slowly using major streets or highways whenever possible. Vehicles take ling to stop on snow and ice, so drivers should be mindful of this if they choose to drive.

Pedestrians are cautioned to avoid slippery surfaces, sturdy boots that provide traction and heightened awareness of cars, particularly when approaching or crossing intersections. Older adults in particular are urged to take care when walking outside in the snow to avoid falls.

For more safety tips, visit NYC.gov/SevereWeather. To learn more about the Notify NYC program or to sign up, visit NYC.gov/NotifyNYC, call 311, or download the free app for your Android or Apple device. You can also follow @NotifyNYC on Twitter.