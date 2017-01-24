Will Meryl Streep win best actress? Will “La La Land” take home a record-breaking number of statues? Will Jimmy Kimmel come out on top as the best late-night host to take on the awards show stage in 2017? All valid questions, which you can find the answers to when you watch the Oscars — even if you don’t have a TV.

Whether you’re a cord-cutter or simply trying to tune in while in transit, these live streams will ensure you won’t miss a thing when the ceremony airs live on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

E!

Watch E! take over the red carpet with interviews, clutch cams and more on “Live from the Red Carpet," starting at 5 p.m. at eonline.com/now/live. You’ll need a verified service provider login to access the stream.

ABC

ABC is your one-stop shop for the only official 2017 Oscars live stream. The ceremony will be available for viewing in select markets at abc.go.com starting at 7 p.m. with a verified login, according to The Academy.

Social media

Be sure to follow @redcarpet, @theacademy and @ABCNetwork on Facebook and Twitter for other live clips from the red carpet.