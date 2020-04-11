Gunman booked for murdering rival in Manhattan love triangle

A 30-year-old man faces murder charges for shooting his squeeze’s boyfriend to death on a Manhattan block Friday night, police reported.

Sterling Stewart, 30, of East 123rd Street faces charges of murder, assault, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon in the April 10 killing of Darnell Brown, 23, of the Bronx.

Brown was shot to death at 7:46 p.m. on April 10 in front of an apartment building on First Avenue near East 101st Street in East Harlem.

A law enforcement source confirmed published reports that Brown and Stewart were involved in a love triangle with another woman, identified as Brown’s girlfriend. The New York Daily News reported that Stewart is the father of her baby.

Officers from the 23rd Precinct and EMS units responded to a 911 call about the shooting and found Brown with a gunshot wound to his lower back. Paramedics rushed him to nearby Metropolitan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Moments later, police located Stewart and took him into custody. Detectives also recovered the firearm allegedly used in the murder.