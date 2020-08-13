Making the call: MLB umpires send stuffed animals to youngsters at hospital in Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Children from a local Bronx hospital were recently treated to a “major” surprise.

Every year Major League Baseball umpires from UMPS CARE Charities come to the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore and hand out Build-A-Bears to children coping with serious illnesses and injuries.

This year, due to the pandemic, they could not come in person, however they still delivered gifts and smiles, making sure the kids and their families know they are not forgotten or alone.

UMPS CARE Charities, the official philanthropy of the Major League Baseball umpires, was founded in 2006 through the compassion of MLB umpires. UMPS CARE provides financial, in-kind and emotional support for America’s youth and families in need.

“Although MLB umpires could not visit kids at @MontefioreNYC, they were there in spirit! Thanks Montefiore Health System staff and our partners at @bmsnews for making moments like these possible!” UMPS CARE said on their Twitter page.

This article first appeared on bxtimes.com.