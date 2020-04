Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY NOEL RANDEWICH

Wall Street stocks fell on Monday after U.S. crude futures turned negative for the first time in history, underscoring the chaos the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed on the global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 592.05 points, or 2.44%, to 23,650.44, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 51.4 points, or 1.79%, to 2,823.16 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 89.41 points, or 1.03%, to 8,560.73.