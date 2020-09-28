Quantcast
U.S. CDC reports 204,328 coronavirus deaths

Reuters
September 28, 2020
FILE PHOTO: Ambulances line up outside Maimonides Medical Center, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in the Borough Park area of Brooklyn, New York, U.S., September 25, 2020. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

BY VISHWANDA CHANDLER

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 7,095,422 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 36,335 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 295 to 204,328.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Sept. 27, compared with its previous report a day earlier

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

