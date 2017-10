Bushwick’s ramen scene is booming.

In the past year, four exciting new ramen-ya have set up shop in the Brooklyn nabe.

They opened just in time for fall, too, when there’s nothing like a steaming bowl of noodles to ward off the cooler weather.

Whether you’re craving rich tonkotsu, salty shoyu or even a vegetarian variety, here’s a breakdown of Bushwick’s new ramen joints.