Chef-approved picnic baskets to make this summer

The AMNY picnic basket, assembled from shops in Chelsea Market in the Meat Packing District in Manhattan on May 27, 2015. By Anthony Lanzilote Photo Credit: Getty Images

Need some picnic inspiration? We asked NYC chefs to make us their ideal summer basket. Here’s what they said.

Delmonico’s Billy Oliva

Theme: American-inspired

Sourced: Chelsea Market, 75 Ninth Ave.

Close to: The High Line

Ingredients: Basket from Chelsea Market Basket

Cheese and crackers from Lucy’s Whey

Slider samples, including lobster, tarragon shrimp and crab, from The Lobster Place

Doughnut assortment from Doughnuttery

Wolfer Rose from Chelsea Wine Vault

Pardon My French’s Guilherme Barreto

Theme: Frenchified

Sourced: Lower East Side and East Village

Close to: Tompkins Square Park

Ingredients: Pain au chocolat and plain croissants from Pain d’Avignon at Essex Street Market, 120 Essex St.

Cheese, salmon or asparagus quiche from Essex Street Market, 120 Essex St.

P.H.O. Real sandwich from Sunny and Annies Gourmet Deli, 94 Ave. B

Bordeaux wine from Alphabet City Wine, 100 Ave. C

Tutto Il Giorno TriBeCa’s Maurizio Marfoglia

Theme: Italian-inspired

Sourced: Little Italy, Gramercy

Close to: Washington Square Park, Union Square

Ingredients: Array of meats and cheeses from Di Palo’s, 200 Grand St.

Fresh loaf of bread from Bottega Falai, 267 Lafayette St.

Italian cookies and desserts from Ferrara Bakery, 195 Grand St.

Fallegro white wine from Italian Wine Merchants, 108 E. 16th St.

In Vino’s James Kelly

Theme: Italian countryside

Sourced: East Village, Lower East Side

Close to: Tompkins Square Park

Ingredients: Strawberries and homemade granola from Tompkins Square Greenmarket, E. Seventh Street and Avenue A

Selection of soppressata, pepperoni, capicola and taleggio and focaccia bread from Union Market, 240 E. Houston St.

San Pellegrino sodas and a growler of Italian birra from Top Hops, 94 Orchard St.

Emily’s Matt and Emily Hyland

Theme: Brooklyn countryside

Sourced: Greene Grape, 765 Fulton St.; Fort Greene and Brooklyn Victory Garden, 920 Fulton St., Clinton Hill

Close to: Fort Greene Park

Ingredients: Baguette

Truffle butter from The Truffleist

Kinkead cheese from Sprout Creek Farm

Soft cheese like epoisses

Big bag of cherries

Bottle of white burgundy

Winderlea pinot noir

The Fillmore Room’s Liran Mezan

Theme: Great American summer

Sourced: Chelsea

Close to: The High Line

Ingredients: Grilled chicken muffuletta sandwich and tobacco fries from The Fillmore, 146 10th Ave.

Humboldt Fog and Colby cheeses, crackers and grapes from Foragers Market, 233 Eighth Ave.

California chardonnay from Appellation Wines, 156 10th Ave.

Branch Ofc.’s Christopher Buckley

Theme: Summer simple

Sourced: Crown Heights

Close to: Prospect Park

Ingredients: Sandwiches (horseradish cheddar and tomato, prosciutto brie and fig) from Branch Ofc., 225 Rogers Ave.

Healthy juices from Fresh Veggies Natural Juice Bar, 785 Franklin Ave.

Baked goods from The Lazy Ibis, 663 Franklin Ave.

Bottle of rose from Winot, 796 Franklin Ave.

Editor’s note: Officially, alcohol is prohibited in all New York City parks.