Chef-approved picnic baskets to make this summer

Need some picnic inspiration? We asked NYC chefs to make us their ideal summer basket. Here’s what they said.
Delmonico’s Billy Oliva
Theme: American-inspired
Sourced: Chelsea Market, 75 Ninth Ave.
Close to: The High Line
Ingredients: Basket from Chelsea Market Basket
Cheese and crackers from Lucy’s Whey
Slider samples, including lobster, tarragon shrimp and crab, from The Lobster Place
Doughnut assortment from Doughnuttery
Wolfer Rose from Chelsea Wine Vault
Pardon My French’s Guilherme Barreto
Theme: Frenchified
Sourced: Lower East Side and East Village
Close to: Tompkins Square Park
Ingredients: Pain au chocolat and plain croissants from Pain d’Avignon at Essex Street Market, 120 Essex St.
Cheese, salmon or asparagus quiche from Essex Street Market, 120 Essex St.
P.H.O. Real sandwich from Sunny and Annies Gourmet Deli, 94 Ave. B
Bordeaux wine from Alphabet City Wine, 100 Ave. C
Tutto Il Giorno TriBeCa’s Maurizio Marfoglia
Theme: Italian-inspired
Sourced: Little Italy, Gramercy
Close to: Washington Square Park, Union Square
Ingredients: Array of meats and cheeses from Di Palo’s, 200 Grand St.
Fresh loaf of bread from Bottega Falai, 267 Lafayette St.
Italian cookies and desserts from Ferrara Bakery, 195 Grand St.
Fallegro white wine from Italian Wine Merchants, 108 E. 16th St.
In Vino’s James Kelly
Theme: Italian countryside
Sourced: East Village, Lower East Side
Close to: Tompkins Square Park
Ingredients: Strawberries and homemade granola from Tompkins Square Greenmarket, E. Seventh Street and Avenue A
Selection of soppressata, pepperoni, capicola and taleggio and focaccia bread from Union Market, 240 E. Houston St.
San Pellegrino sodas and a growler of Italian birra from Top Hops, 94 Orchard St.
Emily’s Matt and Emily Hyland
Theme: Brooklyn countryside
Sourced: Greene Grape, 765 Fulton St.; Fort Greene and Brooklyn Victory Garden, 920 Fulton St., Clinton Hill
Close to: Fort Greene Park
Ingredients: Baguette
Truffle butter from The Truffleist
Kinkead cheese from Sprout Creek Farm
Soft cheese like epoisses
Big bag of cherries
Bottle of white burgundy
Winderlea pinot noir
The Fillmore Room’s Liran Mezan
Theme: Great American summer
Sourced: Chelsea
Close to: The High Line
Ingredients: Grilled chicken muffuletta sandwich and tobacco fries from The Fillmore, 146 10th Ave.
Humboldt Fog and Colby cheeses, crackers and grapes from Foragers Market, 233 Eighth Ave.
California chardonnay from Appellation Wines, 156 10th Ave.
Branch Ofc.’s Christopher Buckley
Theme: Summer simple
Sourced: Crown Heights
Close to: Prospect Park
Ingredients: Sandwiches (horseradish cheddar and tomato, prosciutto brie and fig) from Branch Ofc., 225 Rogers Ave.
Healthy juices from Fresh Veggies Natural Juice Bar, 785 Franklin Ave.
Baked goods from The Lazy Ibis, 663 Franklin Ave.
Bottle of rose from Winot, 796 Franklin Ave.
Editor’s note: Officially, alcohol is prohibited in all New York City parks.