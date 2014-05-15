Children’s cereal with the most sugar

You probably already know that children’s cereal has sugar in it, but do you know just how much?
According to a new study by the Environmental Working Group (EWG), a child who eats a bowl of kids cereal a day consumes 10 pounds of sugar in a year. The researchers analyzed 1,550 cereals, including more than 180 that are specifically for children.
Here are the five national cereal brands with the most sugar:
- Kellogg’s Honey Smacks
- Malt-O-Meal Golden Puffs
- Post Golden Crisp
- Kellogg’s Apple Jacks with Marshmallows
- Kellogg’s Froot Loops with Marshmallows
Here are the six national cereal brands with the least sugar:
- Kellogg’s Rice Krispies, Gluten-Free
- General Mills Cheerios
- Post 123 Sesame Street, C Is For Cereal
- Kellogg’s Corn Flakes
- Kellogg’s Rice Krispies
- Kellogg’s Crispex Cereal
EWG also analyzed again 84 popular children’s cereals it had studied in 2011, and found that none of the cereal’s on that years “worst” list had lowered their sugar content.
And we thought the brand ambassadors in disguise as cartoon characters was bad.