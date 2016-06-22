Jollibee, Filipino fast food chain, to open in midtown

Move over, Big Mac.

Jollibee, the popular Filipino fast food chain, will open its first ever Manhattan store in the fall, according to Newmark Grubb Knight Frank Retail.

Jollibee will be slinging burgers, fried chicken, spaghetti and rice meals in more than 1,900 square feet on the first floor at 609 Eighth Avenue, according to the group.

The chain has more than 890 restaurants worldwide, including one in Woodside, Queens.

Menu items include the Fiesta Noodles with garlic sauce and pork cracklings, and the Amazing Aloha burger with bacon and pineapple.

For dessert, New Yorkers will be able to quench their thirst with the Ube Pearl Cooler drink with boba, or treat themselves to a halo-halo, which is their take on the popular Filipino dessert typically made with shaved ice and evaporated milk and then topped with ingredients like flan or ice cream.