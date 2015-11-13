Quantcast
Mission Chinese Food website redesign is hilarious

Georgia Kral
November 13, 2015
Does anyone remember Myspace?

Mission Chinese Food is known for its pop culture quirks. Consider the bathroom at the NYC location: the theme song to “Twin Peaks” loops through speakers, a photo of Laura Palmer hanging over the toilet!

A visit to the website of the restaurant today may remind you of the many times you surfed to another certain website circa 2004-2005… Take a look.

Hilarious!

The general interests, top friends, etc., are all pretty obvious: Tartine, Noma, Panda Express… And the profile pic? It’s Drake from his “Hotline Bling” video.

Nostalgia is a powerful, powerful thing. 

