Mission Chinese Food website redesign is hilarious

Mission Chinese Food is known for its pop culture quirks. Consider the bathroom at the NYC location: the theme song to “Twin Peaks” loops through speakers, a photo of Laura Palmer hanging over the toilet!

A visit to the website of the restaurant today may remind you of the many times you surfed to another certain website circa 2004-2005… Take a look.

Hilarious!

The general interests, top friends, etc., are all pretty obvious: Tartine, Noma, Panda Express… And the profile pic? It’s Drake from his “Hotline Bling” video.

Nostalgia is a powerful, powerful thing.