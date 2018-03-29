The first round is on the haus.

April 7 marks National Beer Day, and German beer garden Bierhaus NYC is celebrating with a traditional keg tapping at 8 p.m., offering all patrons who attend a complimentary round of beer.

Biehaus serves up brews by Munich's Hofbräu, from seasonal taps to the classic varieties, including lagers, Hefe Weizen and more. Head there early to enjoy beer by the half liter ($8), liter ($16) and 2-liter boot ($32). Or, sample a variety of brews with a five-beer flight for $11.

In addition to traditional German fare, like pretzels and bratwurst, Bierhaus is serving up an all-day holiday special of half-off beer cheese dip and chips with the purchase of a liter.

Bierhaus NYC is at 712 Third Ave., near East 45th Street, and is open from 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays.

Other deals, specials and events to catch April 7 include:

Craft beer flights at Lillie’s Victorian Establishment

The Times Square location of the Victorian era-themed bar, at 249 W. 49th St., is celebrating National Beer Day with a craft beer flight highlighting four special releases from Firestone Walker (California), Ithaca (New York), Cigar City Green Flash (California) and Grimm Artisanal Ales (Brooklyn) breweries. The flight is $16, but if that’s more than you’re willing to spend, order yourself a pint of one of 35 beers on draft.

A bar crawl in Hell’s Kitchen

This adventure on April 6 kicks off at the House of Brews location at 302 W. 51st St. at 5 p.m., but you also can catch up with the crowd at the pub’s Restaurant Row outpost at 7 p.m., or at the New York Beer Company (321 W. 44th St.) at 8 p.m. A $44.28 open bar bracelet, for purchase online here, gets you bottomless Sierra Nevada and California Stone Brewing Company drafts at each stop on the crawl. Stay as long as you like at any one, and enjoy the open bar until 9 p.m.

Vinyl records and Dogfish Head beer at Maggie Mae’s

The National Beer Day festivities on April 7 start at 6:30 p.m. at this Sunnyside craft beer bar at 4115 Queens Blvd. Dogfish Head brewery is technically in charge, promising a party with vinyl records, special prizes and plenty of Record Store Day’s official beer.

All kinds of deals and specials at Grand Central Terminal

Beer Table to Go: This shop in the Graybar Passage is offering a 20 percent discount on all draft beer from Friday, April 6 through Sunday, April 8. You can take your suds home in a 64-ounce growler or a capped Mason jar.

Café Spice: The Indian take-out counter in the lower-level dining concourse is celebrating with a samosa and beer special. For $5.99, you get your choice of beer and two potato samosas.

Central Market New York: If you stop by for a sandwich on April 7, order yourself a 10-ounce beer for $3 to wash it down.

THE BAR at Great Northern Food Hall: Located in the back of Vanderbilt Hall, this spot for Nordic-inspired cocktails and other libations is offering special prices on craft beers all day long. Twelve-ounce cans will be $5, pints $7.

Michael Jordan’s The Steakhouse N.Y.C.: Swing by the restaurant on the terminal’s mezzanine level for complimentary tastings of craft beers from Devil’s Backbone Brewing Company, and hot pretzels. A representative from the Virginia-based brewery will be on site to answer all your beer geek questions. All the brews will be available for purchase at the bar for $6.