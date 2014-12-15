Paulaner’s Potato-crusted Cod

Cod:
6 oz cod filet (boneless/skin off) 2 oz potato (raw/grated)
1 tea spoon flour
Salt and pepper to taste
2 table spoon canola oil
Spinach:
1 teaspoon butter
1 chopped shallot
4 oz baby spinach
1 chopped garlic clove Salt and pepper to taste
Honey-mustard sauce:
1?2 cup vegetable stock
1 table spoon dijon mustard 1 table spoon sweet mustard 1 tea spoon honey
Cod:
Preheat a small saute? pan to medium high heat and add oil.
Season cod filet on both sides with salt and pepper, dust one side with flour press grated potatoes on.
Place filet (potato side down) in saute? pan and cook for 6-8 min or until potatoes are golden brown. Flip and cook for another 4-5 min.
Spinach:
In a saute? pan heat butter over medium high heat, add shallots and garlic, stir for one minute and add spinach. Stir for another minute and season with salt and pepper.
Honey-mustard sauce:
In a saucepan heat vegetable stock and bring to a boil. Remove from heat add mustard and honey. Stir well.