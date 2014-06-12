World Cup NYC: Where to watch in your borough

Manhattan
Huertas
107 First Avenue
The restaurant and bar is promising a Spanish-style World Cup viewing party atmosphere on Sundays.
Jack Dempsey’s
36 W. 33rd St, Midtown
This is the official home bar for team USA.
Taqueria
198 Orchard St., Lower East Side
Great margaritas and tacos, will be airing games, small so it fills up fast.
Emporium Brasil Restaurant
15 W. 46th St.
Located in Little Brazil in Midtown Manhattan.
Campeon
9 E. 16th St., Union Square
Mexican sports bar in Union Square with a Manhattan twist. Will be airing all three games every day on their 36 big screen plasma TVs, with audio. Expect huge crowds, especially fans of Argentina, Mexico and the U.S.
Refinery Hotel
63 W. 38th Street
Heineken pop-up bar with astro turf and stadium seating. Flat screen projections.
Ribalta
48 E 12th St, Greenwich Village
This is the place to go for Italian soccer fans. The first game will be played on a 16-foot HD projector screen. An afterparty includes dancers and a Brazilian DJ.
Terminal 5
610 W 56th St
Watch all the games on the rooftop deck.
Bronx
Papaye Restaurant
2300 Grand Concourse
The place to be to watch Team Ghana.
Queens
Han Joo BBQ
41-06 149th Pl., Flushing
South Korean fans will feel at home here.
Tortillera Nixtamal
104-05 47th Ave, Corona
Mexican restaurant in Corona Queens, will be offering ‘quinellas’ [betting] specials: anyone who guesses the score of the game will receive a discount on their order.
Sweet Spot
22-72 31st St., Astoria
These folks are serious about the World Cup. Reservations for the best seating in the house will be made half-hour before each game. So get there early.
Studio Square
35-33 36th St in LIC
There’s a huge beer garden with a huge television screen.
Brooklyn
Banter
132 Havemeyer St., Williamsburg
Attracts a lot of USA, England, and Germany fans. Will be serving up discount pitchers everyday with different discounts/beers depending on which teams are playing.
Lone Star Bar & Grill
8703 5th Ave, Bay Ridge
This is an official bar of the American Outlaws, which despite its name is dedicated to soccer fandom not Harleys.
Spike Hill
184 and 186 Bedford Avenue, Williamsburg
High-definition TVs throughout and tons of whiskeys to choose from.
Staten Island
Los Catrachos Restaurant
125 Beach St.
This is among the best places to catch Honduran soccer fans cheering for the home team.