Rumors of a “30 Rock” reboot were abuzz after an NBC exec said the idea wasn’t off the table last summer, but news of it officially making its return has yet to make headlines. So, are Liz Lemon and the crew actually on the brink of a return to 30 Rockefeller Plaza? Not exactly.

“I definitely would [do a reboot],” said Judah Friedlander who played writer Frank Rossitano through all 138 episodes of the seven-season series. But, according to Friedlander, a revival hasn’t yet been seriously explored by the team.

NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt sparked the reboot rumors after an August interview with Deadline, saying he’d revisit the series “in a heartbeat” if Tina Fey called with serious interest. He also included it on his list of series the network would be interested in pursuing.

“I don’t think they’re gonna do that, but that’s just my guess. I’m not a predictor type of person,” Friedlander said.

The stand-up comedian recently had a mini “30 Rock” reunion of his own when he guest starred on the third season of Fey’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” alongside Jane Krakowski (aka Jenna Maroney). It was one of the few acting roles he’s had since “30 Rock” ended in 2013.

“After ‘30 Rock’ I made a conscious decision not to do as much acting and to just focus more on my stand up,” he said. But he’d be willing to make an exception for “30 Rock.” He added that as long as the writing is “great” it’d be “worth doing.”

NBC is in … Friedlander is in … looks like Tina just hasn’t made that call yet.

“30 Rock” premiered on NBC in 2006. It starred Fey as the head writer on a late-night sketch show, Tracy Morgan and Krakowski as the on-camera talent, Scott Adsit as a show producer, Alec Baldwin as a network head and Jack McBrayer as a lovable NBC page.