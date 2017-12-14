A Broadway revival of Lanford Wilson’s 1987 drama “Burn This,” to be directed by Michael Mayer (“Spring Awakening”) and star Jake Gyllenhaal, was supposed to play Broadway a year ago, but Gyllenhaal ended up using the same time slot to star in a limited run revival of Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park with George.” On Thursday morning it was announced that “Burn This” will come to Broadway in 2019 with Adam Driver (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Girls”), with Mayer still on board as director. “Burn This” observes four New Yorkers who are affected by the death of a young dancer in the 1980s. The original production starred John Malkovich and Joan Allen.

Michael Luwoye to succeed Javier Muñoz as Hamilton

Michael Luwoye, who has played Alexander Hamilton in the national tour of “Hamilton” (which is currently in L.A.), has been tapped to succeed Javier Muñoz as Hamilton in the Broadway company beginning Jan. 16. Luwoye was previously the Hamilton alternate to Muñoz on Broadway. On one particular day, Luwoye played Hamilton at the matinee performance and Aaron Burr at the evening performance. Muñoz, the original Hamilton alternate, inherited the role from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Alice Cooper to play Herod in NBC’s live ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

“King of Shock Rock” Alice Cooper will play King Herod in NBC’s upcoming live television production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s 1971 rock opera “Jesus Christ Superstar,” which will air on NBC on Easter Sunday. King Herod, who has just a single very campy song, is the musical’s only source of comic relief. No other casting has been announced yet, including for the key roles of Judas, Jesus and Mary Magdalene.

‘M. Butterfly’ moves up closing date

The critically panned Broadway revival of “M. Butterfly” (which incorporates extensive rewrites by playwright David Henry Hwang and stars English actor Clive Owen) apparently can’t close soon enough. Two weeks ago, it was announced that the production would close on Jan. 14. Instead, it will close this Sunday. It marked Julie Taymor’s return to Broadway following the debacle of “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.”

Newly elected Doug Jones has stage acting experience

It turns out that Doug Jones, who pulled an upset victory in Alabama’s special Senate election on Tuesday, has some theater experience. As reported by BroadwayWorld.com, Jones played the judge in a 2013 production of “To Kill a Mockingbird” (adapted from Harper Lee’s 1960 novel) in Birmingham. A new adaptation of the novel penned by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Bartlett Sher is slated to come to Broadway next year.

Spotted…

Nia Vardalos at “Come From Away”…Jessica Lange and Michael Stipe at “The Band’s Visit”…Kate McKinnon at “Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater”…Colin Mochrie at “Meteor Shower.”