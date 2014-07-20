Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo get married in Mexico

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have gotten hitched.

The Maroon 5 frontman and the Victoria’s Secret stunner walked down in the aisle at Flora Farms in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Saturday night.

Funnyman friend Jonah Hill officiated the ceremony, which was attended by family and other famous pals including Jason Segel and Erin Heatherton, E! News reported. Model Coco Rocha was a bridesmaid, along with other VS models, who wore white dresses.

“Jonah was hysterical. He was telling so many jokes, but then in the middle would be so sweet and sincere,” a source said.

The couple recited their own vows.

Instead of gifts, the couple asked that guests donate to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

“All the guests were happy and relaxed,” a source told People magazine of the roughly 275 people in attendance. “They were excited to celebrate with the couple on their big day.”

Prinsloo wore a custom-made Marchesa gown.

Levine, 35, and Prinsloo, 25, started dating about two years ago, but took a break from their relationship before getting engaged last summer.