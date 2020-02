This is Adele’s first U.S. tour since 2011.

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for: Adele has announced a 2016 North American tour, which will include six stops in New York.

The tour kicks off July 5 in St. Paul, Minnesota, and will run through November. Adele is slated to perform six concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26.

This is Adele’s first U.S. tour since 2011.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

See the full list of tour dates here.