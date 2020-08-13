AMC to reopen some U.S. movie theaters starting Aug. 20

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY NEHA MALARA

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will start its first phase of reopening theaters in the United States from Aug. 20, covering more than 100 venues, the company said on Thursday.

The world’s largest movie theater chain said it plans to open about two-thirds of its more than 600 theaters in the United States in time for the much-anticipated Christopher Nolan film “Tenet”, that is slated for a Sept. 3 release.

Movie theaters across the world have been shuttered since mid-March when several countries imposed lockdowns and social distancing measures to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.